Washington State visits Oregon State after Rees’ 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (12-10, 7-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (9-12, 5-5 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Washington State after Kelsey Rees scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 67-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Beavers are 4-2 on their home court. Oregon State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 7-4 in WCC play. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 4.7.

Oregon State is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Cougars face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Marotte is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.1 points. Rees is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 14 points for the Cougars. Jenna Villa is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.