Washington State hosts Santa Clara after Villa’s 20-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (7-7, 1-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-6, 3-0 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (7-7, 1-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-6, 3-0 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Santa Clara after Eleonora Villa scored 20 points in Washington State’s 74-66 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 4-1 in home games. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tara Wallack averaging 5.0.

The Broncos are 1-3 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Santa Clara has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Broncos match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wallack is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars.

Madison Naro is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.