Washington State hosts Pacific following James’ 24-point showing

Pacific Tigers (11-10, 7-4 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (13-10, 8-4 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Washington State after Anaya James scored 24 points in Pacific’s 67-66 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cougars have gone 5-4 at home. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Tara Wallack leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Elliott averaging 6.9.

Washington State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 64.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 65.5 Washington State allows.

The Cougars and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Eleonora Villa is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Elliott is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. James is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

