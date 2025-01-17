Washington State hosts Dengdit and Portland

Portland Pilots (6-13, 1-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (14-5, 4-2 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (6-13, 1-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (14-5, 4-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Washington State after Bol Dengdit scored 21 points in Portland’s 84-81 overtime win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. Washington State ranks seventh in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by LeJuan Watts averaging 5.7.

The Pilots are 1-5 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State scores 81.0 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 79.4 Portland allows. Portland averages 71.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 75.2 Washington State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is averaging 13.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists for the Cougars.

A.Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

