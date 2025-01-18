Washington State hosts Dengdit and Portland

Portland Pilots (6-13, 1-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (14-5, 4-2 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (6-13, 1-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (14-5, 4-2 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Washington State after Bol Dengdit scored 21 points in Portland’s 84-81 overtime win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. Washington State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pilots are 1-5 in WCC play. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Washington State scores 81.0 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 79.4 Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

A.Rapp is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

