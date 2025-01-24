Washington State faces Loyola Marymount for conference showdown

Washington State Cougars (12-9, 7-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-10, 1-8 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (12-9, 7-3 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-10, 1-8 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Washington State in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Lions are 4-5 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is sixth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maya Hernandez averaging 2.5.

The Cougars have gone 7-3 against WCC opponents. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount scores 65.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 65.2 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.