Washington State and Oregon State square off for conference matchup

Oregon State Beavers (7-8, 3-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (8-7, 3-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tara Wallack and Washington State host Kelsey Rees and Oregon State in WCC action.

The Cougars are 4-2 on their home court. Washington State is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Wallack leads the Cougars with 7.0 boards.

The Beavers have gone 3-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Washington State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

The Cougars and Beavers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Astera Tuhina averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Rees is scoring 13.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Beavers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

