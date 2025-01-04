Washington hosts White and No. 22 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 2-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Illinois visits Washington after Tre White scored 20 points in Illinois’ 109-77 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies are 8-2 on their home court. Washington is fifth in the Big Ten with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 3.1.

The Fighting Illini are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois scores 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Washington’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Fighting Illini face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Huskies.

Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.