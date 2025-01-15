Washington hosts No. 17 Purdue after Osobor’s 23-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on No. 17 Purdue after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Washington’s 91-75 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies are 8-3 on their home court. Washington averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 in conference games. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

Washington is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Boilermakers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Huskies.

Braden Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.