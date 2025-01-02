Washington hosts Maryland after Reese’s 23-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Maryland Terrapins (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits Washington after Julian Reese scored 23 points in Maryland’s 81-66 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Huskies are 7-2 on their home court. Washington scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 3.5.

Washington’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Maryland allows. Maryland averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Washington gives up.

The Huskies and Terrapins match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 14.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies.

Derik Queen is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Terrapins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 88.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.