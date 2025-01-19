Washington and Wagner host Saint Francis (PA)

Wagner Seahawks (5-11, 2-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-13, 3-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (5-11, 2-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-13, 3-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Saint Francis (PA) after Taleah Washington scored 24 points in Wagner’s 71-63 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash have gone 2-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is seventh in the NEC scoring 53.2 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Seahawks have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Wagner is seventh in the NEC with 20.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julia Fabozzi averaging 4.6.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is scoring 8.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Red Flash.

Fabozzi is averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.