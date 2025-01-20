Washington and Wagner host Saint Francis (PA)

Wagner Seahawks (5-11, 2-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-13, 3-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (5-11, 2-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-13, 3-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner plays Saint Francis (PA) after Taleah Washington scored 24 points in Wagner’s 71-63 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash have gone 2-5 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 2-2 in NEC play. Wagner is fourth in the NEC scoring 60.2 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.2 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 69.2 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 60.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 69.0 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The Red Flash and Seahawks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Artero is averaging 1.6 points for the Red Flash.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

