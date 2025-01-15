Warren leads Florida against Ole Miss after 27-point game

Florida Gators (11-7, 2-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-7, 2-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Ole Miss after Jeriah Warren scored 27 points in Florida’s 93-67 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Rebels are 8-1 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators are 2-2 against SEC opponents. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ole Miss makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Florida averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Gators meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starr Jacobs is averaging 11 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rebels.

Liv McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gators.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.