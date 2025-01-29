Warmsley leads Grambling against Alcorn State after 27-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (4-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (4-13, 3-4 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-11, 4-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alcorn State after Kahia Warmsley scored 27 points in Grambling’s 69-62 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 17.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Lydia Freeman averaging 2.8.

The Braves are 3-4 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 23.2 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Brown averaging 8.0.

Grambling’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Halima Salat is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 3.6 points. Warmsley is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.