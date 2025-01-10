Warmsley and the Grambling Tigers host conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SWAC…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Grambling and Bethune-Cookman square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Grambling leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Alyssa Phillip paces the Tigers with 7.4 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 0-2 against conference opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 12.0 assists per game to lead the SWAC, paced by Karianna Woods with 2.7.

Grambling scores 70.1 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 65.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 61.4 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 72.1 Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahia Warmsley is scoring 11.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers.

Woods is averaging 4.5 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 13.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.