Warmsley and Grambling host Southern

Grambling Tigers (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-12, 3-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Southern after Kahia Warmsley scored 26 points in Grambling’s 78-64 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jaguars are 4-0 on their home court. Southern is fourth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-2 in conference matchups. Grambling ranks seventh in college basketball with 40.2 rebounds per game. Alyssa Phillip paces the Tigers with 7.4.

Southern is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakiyah Sanders is averaging 3.8 points for the Jaguars.

Warmsley is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

