Ware puts up 26, UT Arlington defeats Southern Utah 70-68

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Ware scored 26 points and Brody Robinson made a driving layup with 8.3 seconds left as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 70-68 on Thursday night.

Ware added six rebounds for the Mavericks (10-11, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Robinson scored 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds and nine assists.

Jamir Simpson finished with 20 points for the Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6). JT Langston Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah. Brock Felder had six points and 13 rebounds.

The teams both play Saturday. UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech and Southern Utah visits Tarleton State.

