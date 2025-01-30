Live Radio
Ware puts up 26, UT Arlington defeats Southern Utah 70-68

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 10:27 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Ware scored 26 points and Brody Robinson made a driving layup with 8.3 seconds left as UT Arlington beat Southern Utah 70-68 on Thursday night.

Ware added six rebounds for the Mavericks (10-11, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Robinson scored 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds and nine assists.

Jamir Simpson finished with 20 points for the Thunderbirds (9-12, 1-6). JT Langston Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah. Brock Felder had six points and 13 rebounds.

The teams both play Saturday. UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech and Southern Utah visits Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

