Ware leads UT Arlington against Utah Valley after 20-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-10, 0-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Valley after Lance Ware scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 73-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks are 4-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 3.2.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Arlington makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Utah Valley averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

