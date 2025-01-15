Ware leads UT Arlington against Utah Valley after 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-10, 0-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 3-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-10, 0-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Valley after Lance Ware scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 73-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in home games. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ware averaging 2.8.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in conference games. Utah Valley scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

UT Arlington makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Utah Valley averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Arlington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raysean Seamster is averaging 10.5 points for the Mavericks.

Dominick Nelson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.