Ward-Strong, Sam Houston Bearkats square off against the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4, 0-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4, 0-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aysia Ward-Strong and Sam Houston host Portia Adams and UTEP in CUSA action Saturday.

The Bearkats are 5-1 on their home court. Sam Houston is the CUSA leader with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 4.2.

The Miners are 0-1 in conference games. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.2.

Sam Houston is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 64.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 61.0 Sam Houston gives up.

The Bearkats and Miners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnee Kemp is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 6.7 points.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.