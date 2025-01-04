Ward-Strong and the Sam Houston Bearkats host conference foe UTEP

UTEP Miners (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4, 0-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-4, 0-1 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portia Adams and UTEP take on Aysia Ward-Strong and Sam Houston in CUSA play.

The Bearkats have gone 5-1 in home games. Sam Houston averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Miners are 0-1 in CUSA play. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.2.

Sam Houston scores 68.5 points, 6.9 more per game than the 61.6 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Kelley is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bearkats.

Ivane Tensaie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

