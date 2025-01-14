Walton and George Mason host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-7, 2-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-3, 3-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-7, 2-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-3, 3-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Loyola Chicago after Zahirah Walton scored 22 points in George Mason’s 71-65 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Patriots have gone 7-1 at home. George Mason averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Ramblers are 2-4 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Ramblers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Patriots.

Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.9 points for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.