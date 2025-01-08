Wallack, Washington State Cougars square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Washington State Cougars (9-7, 4-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6, 4-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (9-7, 4-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6, 4-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Tara Wallack and Washington State in WCC action Thursday.

The Gaels have gone 3-2 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-1 in WCC play. Washington State ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Wallack averaging 5.1.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 64.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 66.0 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The Gaels and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.6 points.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

