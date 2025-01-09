Wallack and the Washington State Cougars visit conference foe Saint Mary’s (CA)

Washington State Cougars (9-7, 4-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6, 4-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (9-7, 4-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-6, 4-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tara Wallack and Washington State visit Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) in WCC action.

The Gaels are 3-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-1 against WCC opponents. Washington State is seventh in the WCC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 66.4 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.9 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gaels.

Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

