Wallack and the Washington State Cougars take on conference foe Santa Clara

Washington State Cougars (11-8, 6-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-10, 3-6 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tara Wallack and Washington State visit Olivia Pollerd and Santa Clara on Saturday.

The Broncos have gone 5-5 at home. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Pollerd averaging 4.6.

The Cougars have gone 6-2 against WCC opponents. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Wallack averaging 7.3.

Santa Clara scores 63.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 65.3 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 66.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 65.2 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

The Broncos and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Broncos.

Astera Tuhina is averaging 7.6 points and four assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

