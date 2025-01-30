Walker leads South Alabama against UL Monroe after 20-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (4-15, 0-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (4-15, 0-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits UL Monroe after Amyria Walker scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 82-71 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 4-4 in home games. UL Monroe is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 0-8 in conference games. South Alabama is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UL Monroe is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 61.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 UL Monroe gives up to opponents.

The Warhawks and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Walker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

