Walker leads Radford against South Carolina Upstate after 30-point game

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-12, 1-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Radford Highlanders (11-6, 1-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-12, 1-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits South Carolina Upstate after Zion Walker scored 30 points in Radford’s 87-67 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Spartans are 4-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mister Dean averaging 1.9.

The Highlanders have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. Radford averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 74.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 81.5 South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents.

The Spartans and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Spartans.

Jarvis Moss is averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.