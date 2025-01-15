Walker leads IU Indianapolis against Oakland after 20-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -10; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Oakland after Jarvis Walker scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 95-61 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 on their home court. Oakland is second in the Horizon League with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 3.9.

The Jaguars are 2-5 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Oakland’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis scores 5.6 more points per game (75.9) than Oakland gives up (70.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Golden Grizzlies.

Alec Millender is averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.