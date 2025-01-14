Walker and IU Indianapolis host Oakland

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-12, 3-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Oakland after Jarvis Walker scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 95-61 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 2-5 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis is fifth in the Horizon League with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 8.1.

Oakland scores 65.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.1 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oakland allows.

The Golden Grizzlies and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Christie is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10.1 points.

Craig is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.