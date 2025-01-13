Walker and East Carolina host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 2-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 1-3 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 2-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 1-3 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces North Texas after C.J. Walker scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 74-70 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 7-4 in home games. East Carolina scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Mean Green have gone 2-1 against AAC opponents. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Moulaye Sissoko averaging 2.1.

East Carolina’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pirates.

Atin Wright is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mean Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

