Wake Forest takes on conference foe No. 18 Cal

California Golden Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-10, 0-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-10, 0-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces No. 18 Cal in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Demon Deacons are 6-5 in home games. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears are 4-2 in ACC play. Cal is seventh in the ACC giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Wake Forest’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Ioanna Krimili is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.