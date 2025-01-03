Wake Forest hosts NC State following Sallis’ 23-point game

NC State Wolfpack (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

NC State Wolfpack (8-5, 1-1 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-4, 2-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays NC State after Hunter Sallis scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 81-71 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons have gone 7-0 at home. Wake Forest scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 1-1 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 68.5 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.3 NC State allows. NC State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Wake Forest allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Hildreth is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Jayden Taylor is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Wolfpack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.