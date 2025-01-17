Wake Forest faces Virginia Tech following Sallis’ 30-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-9, 3-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-9, 3-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Virginia Tech after Hunter Sallis scored 30 points in Wake Forest’s 80-67 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies are 7-3 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-1 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 70.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 65.8 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Hokies.

Cameron Hildreth is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.