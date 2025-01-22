Wake Forest faces No. 13 North Carolina, looks to break road slide

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-11, 0-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 5-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday,…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-11, 0-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-3, 5-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest travels to No. 13 North Carolina looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-2 at home. North Carolina is 15-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Demon Deacons are 0-7 in conference matchups. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina averages 73.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 61.1 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elise Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons. Malaya Cowles is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

