Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Stanford Cardinal on 4-game losing streak

Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-9, 0-5 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stanford Cardinal (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-9, 0-5 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Demon Deacons take on Stanford.

The Demon Deacons are 6-4 in home games. Wake Forest is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Cardinal have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Stanford ranks seventh in the ACC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Nunu Agara averaging 8.1.

Wake Forest makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Stanford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Wake Forest allows.

The Demon Deacons and Cardinal match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegyn Conley is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 5.9 points.

Agara is averaging 17.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.