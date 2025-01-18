Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the No. 18 California Golden Bears on 5-game skid

California Golden Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-10, 0-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-10, 0-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest looks to stop its five-game slide when the Demon Deacons take on No. 18 Cal.

The Demon Deacons are 6-5 in home games. Wake Forest is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Cal is 15-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Wake Forest scores 62.1 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 61.9 Cal allows. Cal scores 14.6 more points per game (75.4) than Wake Forest allows (60.8).

The Demon Deacons and Golden Bears square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons.

Ioanna Krimili is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.