Wainwright leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 27-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (7-13, 3-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-14, 0-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays Cal Poly after TJ Wainwright scored 27 points in Long Beach State’s 86-76 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 4-4 in home games. Cal Poly averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Beach are 3-5 against conference opponents. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Beach meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jessup is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Owen Koonce is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Devin Askew is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Wainwright is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

