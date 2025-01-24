Wainwright leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 27-point game

Long Beach State Beach (7-13, 3-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-14, 0-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California;…

Long Beach State Beach (7-13, 3-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-14, 0-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Cal Poly after TJ Wainwright scored 27 points in Long Beach State’s 86-76 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 4-4 in home games. Cal Poly is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beach are 3-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Cal Poly averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 67.4 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 85.1 Cal Poly allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jessup is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals. Owen Koonce is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Wainwright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

