Wahinekapu, Hawaii Rainbow Wahine to visit Carter, Cal Poly Mustangs

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 0-2 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-7, 1-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits Cal Poly in Big West action Saturday.

The Mustangs are 3-2 in home games. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Hawaii averages 59.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 60.8 Cal Poly allows.

The Mustangs and Rainbow Wahine face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 14.9 points for the Mustangs.

Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.