Wagner visits Mercyhurst following Van Schaik’s 28-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (4-11, 1-2 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-11, 1-3 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Wagner after Jenna Van Schaik scored 28 points in Mercyhurst’s 77-63 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Lakers are 4-2 in home games. Mercyhurst averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seahawks are 1-2 against conference opponents. Wagner averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mercyhurst’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Ross averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Keana Foz is averaging 5.9 points and 2.4 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

