Wagner visits Cent. Conn. St. after Blake’s 20-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 0-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-4, 2-0 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10; over/under is 118

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Cent. Conn. St. after Zae Blake scored 20 points in Wagner’s 71-59 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. leads the NEC averaging 34.7 points in the paint. Abdul Momoh leads the Blue Devils scoring 5.7.

The Seahawks are 0-2 in NEC play. Wagner is the NEC leader with 33.1 rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.7.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 13 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

Zaire Williams is averaging 12 points and 2.2 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

