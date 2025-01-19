Wagner plays Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game home skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-12, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 1-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-12, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 1-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to break its three-game home slide with a win against Saint Francis (PA).

The Seahawks are 5-4 on their home court. Wagner scores 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Red Flash are 2-3 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Riley Parker with 3.6.

Wagner averages 63.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) scores 12.6 more points per game (71.2) than Wagner gives up to opponents (58.6).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Greene is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Valentino Pinedo is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.