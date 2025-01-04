Wagner hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Barba-Bey’s 31-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-11) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 0-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-11) at Wagner Seahawks (8-6, 0-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays Wagner after Ahmed Barba-Bey scored 31 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-70 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Seahawks have gone 5-2 at home. Wagner averages 64.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Knights are 0-10 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Wagner is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 11.4 points and 2.2 steals.

Terrence Brown is shooting 45.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 77.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.