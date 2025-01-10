Wagner hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Lanpher’s 25-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 2-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (4-10, 1-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-13, 2-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (4-10, 1-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Wagner after Belle Lanpher scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 52-48 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks are 3-2 on their home court. Wagner averages 18.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonna Sellers averaging 2.4.

Wagner is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 55.8 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Wagner allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Sellers is averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

