Wagner defeats Central Connecticut 62-57

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ja’Kair Sanchez had 19 points in Wagner’s 62-57 victory against Cent. Conn. St. on Friday night.

Sanchez also contributed seven rebounds for the Seahawks (9-7, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Zaire Williams shot 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Zae Blake had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Blue Devils (11-5, 2-1) were led in scoring by Davonte Sweatman, who finished with 14 points. Central Connecticut also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jayden Brown. Joe Ostrowsky had eight points. The Blue Devils ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

