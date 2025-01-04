Wagner and Indiana State host Evansville

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-9, 2-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-9, 2-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Evansville after Camp Wagner scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 90-89 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-3 at home. Evansville is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores are 2-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Evansville scores 65.1 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 77.7 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tayshawn Comer is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Purple Aces.

Wagner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.