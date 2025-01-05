Waggoner leads Boston College against No. 22 NC State after 20-point showing

Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on No. 22 NC State after Dontavia Waggoner scored 20 points in Boston College’s 86-59 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-0 in home games. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College is fifth in the ACC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Waggoner averaging 2.9.

NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Eagles match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 4.9 points and 5.6 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

