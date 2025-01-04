Waggoner leads Boston College against No. 22 NC State after 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits No. 22 NC State after Dontavia Waggoner scored 20 points in Boston College’s 86-59 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Wolfpack are 8-0 in home games. NC State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference games. Boston College is fifth in the ACC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Waggoner averaging 2.9.

NC State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than NC State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wolfpack.

Teya Sidberry is averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

