Volker and the Marquette Golden Eagles take on conference foe Providence

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-12, 2-6 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olsen and Providence host Lee Volker and Marquette in Big East play.

The Friars have gone 6-4 at home. Providence is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3 in Big East play. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Providence averages 55.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 57.2 Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 8.9 points and eight rebounds for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 50.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

