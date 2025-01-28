Volker and Marquette host Xavier

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-14, 1-8 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-14, 1-8 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Xavier after Lee Volker scored 20 points in Marquette’s 75-58 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers are 5-5 on their home court. Xavier allows 63.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Xavier makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (35.7%). Marquette averages 5.1 more points per game (68.2) than Xavier allows (63.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aizhanique Mayo averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Meri Kanerva is shooting 37.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 48.6 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.